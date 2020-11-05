The Fairbanks Concert Association is partnering with a Canadian symphony for a digital package of entertainment in a time when on-stage events are few because of the pandemic.
The concert group, led by Executive Director Anne Biberman, is working with the subscription series presented by the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, based out of Windsor, Ontario, and led by Music Director Robert Franz. The digital concert package consists of 12 one-hour concerts performed by the symphony but each episode is more than just a symphonic performance. They also include interviews with composers and musicians conducted by Franz. An episode drops each Saturday, and you can watch it on any mobile device or wherever you download your entertainment.
“There is so much digital content available that we have to think hard about how to make it worthwhile for our patrons,” Biberman wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “In reaching out to the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, I was thinking about what we could do virtually that we could never have done in-person. The cost of bringing an entire symphony orchestra to Fairbanks isn’t feasible these days, if ever. Fairbanks has a relationship with WSO conductor Robert Franz from his many years here leading the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival orchestra. I loved having that local component. Windsor was way ahead thinking about a digital series. Robert was also thinking about how to include components to enhance the experience.”
The concerts started dropping on Oct. 3 and will do so each Saturday through Dec. 19. Once you subscribe to the series, you can watch each concert whenever you like and as many times as you like.
The concerts themselves cover all sorts of genres, Franz said, much more than just traditional classical offerings. There are modern works like “Appalachian Spring” and a holiday pops concert to a Beethoven tribute and Handel’s holiday classic, “Messiah,” among others.
The concert series itself was born out of the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit in March, the symphony was rehearsing for a March 14 performance and decided at the last minute to livestream it, Franz said. As such, they were the first concert livestreamed in Canada.
“We determined at the end of May we wouldn’t be able to play live,” Franz said. “We decided we were going to create a digital concert series.”
Franz and his orchestra recorded all the concerts in about one month with Franz conducting interviews and telling stories that accompany each show. The symphony is still in the process of editing footage for some of the performances.
“It’s been a really interesting pivot for us,” Franz said. “For us, we’re a small regional orchestra but suddenly our footprint has become worldwide. We have nearly 1,000 subscribing households from across the world.”
And like all performers, Franz knows there is nothing like seeing a performance live and in-person rather than from behind a computer screen. Given this new pandemic-driven world we’re in, however, he sees the exposure of a digital series as a plus.
“Nothing replaces a live concert, no question about it,” Franz said. “Nothing replaces the energy for the musicians. What we’ve discovered with the digital series is we can bring people into our world. There is just a whole different way people can interact with the art form, and that’s a net positive.”
For the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, it’s been a big positive. The concert hall they normally perform in seats 625 people; yet by going online, their audience is limitless.
“It has definitely changed our landscape, just slightly,” Franz said. “It’s keeping us alive and keeping the musicians working.”
For more on the series, including how to view the concerts, visit fairbanksconcert.org. To subscribe, visit www.windsorsymphony.com. A portion of the subscription proceeds are going to support the Fairbanks Concert Association.
