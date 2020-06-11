Borough libraries are expanding their services as COVID-19 mitigation efforts continue in Alaska.
The Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St., has started a reservation system in which patrons will be able to make appointments for a 1-hour and 45-minute computer session or a shorter appointment to get a library card or clear up card issues. Appointments can be made by calling 459-1020 and selecting either “reference” for the computer sessions or “circulation” for card/issue appointments.
Reservation sessions for computers will be available four times per day: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. As computer and card reservations are for timed entries, it is important that patrons arrive on time, or they will need to reschedule.
In addition, North Pole Branch is offering curbside pickup. North Pole patrons will be able to pick up their holds from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 488-6101 or visit www.fnsblibrary.org/np/ for more information.
The expanded services will be conducted in keeping with the COVID-19 mitigation procedure currently in use by the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The new services are in addition to those currently in place:
• Curbside pickup: via the Bookmobile at the Noel Wien Library parking lot — simply place your selections on hold via the catalog, by phone, email or chat.
• Virtual programming: ongoing online programming for kids and adults — check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NoelWienLibrary.
• Summer Reading Program for kids and teens, with sign-ups at fnsblibrary.org/srp.
• Book-a-Librarian: Designed to help with research, you can book by calling 459-1020 or visit the website fnsblibrary.org.
• Personalized book selection service: Librarians will browse the collection for you, and you can pick up items from the Bookmobile or at North Pole Branch.
• Children’s Grab and Go Book Sets: Request a book bundle for your kids by calling 459-1052.
• Tech help via Zoom: need help setting up your apps? Zoom appointments are available at 459-1048.