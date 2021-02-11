Little Owl Cafe, 1755 Westwood Way #2, has been honored with an award from the group PETA for its vegan cupcake.
The cafe won a spot on the animal rights group’s list for its Vegan Vanilla Cappuccino Cupcake with fluffy frosting and a dusting of cinnamon.
“Little Owl Café’s award-winning cupcake makes it easy to be sweet to hens and mother cows,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release. “All the bakeries on PETA’s list are proving that love is in the fare this Valentine’s Day.”
Other winners include Dulce Vegan Bakery & Café in Atlanta, Quincy Bake Shop in Oklahoma City, and Sea Salt & Cinnamon in Muncie, Indiana. Each eatery will receive a framed certificate from PETA, which offers free vegan Valentine’s Day dessert recipes on its website.