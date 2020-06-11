Nancy Becker had a story to tell. After a life of travel and off-grid living in Alaska, coupled with running a trapline in the Bush with her ex-husband, she knew her story was one of a dying breed of Alaskans. And then a pandemic hit.
With the state shutting down this spring because of COVID-19, that meant trouble for Becker, who was expecting to promote “Trapline Chatter: Life and Love With ‘Last Alaskan’ Bob Harte” at book signings and events across Fairbanks and Alaska. After working on the book for more than two years, it was rough, she said, when the pandemic reached Alaska and halted her publisher’s plans for promoting the book.
“It takes the air out of my balloon, quite a bit,” Becker, 70 years old, said. “It’s been an exciting adventure, but it’s dropped off quite a bit. Like being dropped off the edge of a cliff.”
“Trapline Chatter” is Becker’s first book. It involves her life on a trapline with her former husband, trapper Bob Harte, but it starts with her arrival in Alaska. It tells their story of meeting, marrying, raising a family, running a trapline in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and eventually, their separation. It’s stories of “what it was like back then,” Becker says, of journeys on Alaska rivers and the articles Bob wrote for Alaska Trapper Magazine.
“It has to do with a different lifestyle than what people know now,” she said. “It’s about family, love, discovery, trapping, and it’s from a woman’s perspective.”
She based the book on letters she wrote during her Bush life to her family on the East Coast. It took her about 2½ years to complete the book, which she wrote in longhand form in spiral notebooks. She then used the writing lab at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to manually transcribe the notebooks into one manuscript. The title of the book comes from a radio show that aired on station KJNP out of North Pole in which families would call the station, relay a message to a DJ, and the DJ would read that message on the air. It was an early way for Bush residents to keep up with each other, Becker said.
“I had no idea what I was getting into,” she said of deciding to turn her letters and life with Harte, a well-known trapper, into written form. “It was a struggle emotionally doing that book. I never thought about packing away those emotions and now having to pull them out.”
With the book in manuscript form, she sought out a publisher. She contacted Randy Zarnke with the Alaska Trappers Association, who put her in touch with Publication Consultants, a publishing firm in Anchorage. With a publisher on board, the next step was getting the book out to the public. That’s when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Alaska, ultimately putting author appearances and signings on hold.
“The process was, to this part, fun,” Becker said.
Evan Swensen, her publisher at Publication Consultants, started thinking outside the box on how to promote the book, Becker said. Because she lives in a cabin at the confluence of the Tanana and Chena rivers, he came up with a keen Alaska idea: use her outhouse for a social distance signing by appointment only as well as use Facebook live to get the word out about “Trapline Chatter.”
“Evan is a genius,” Becker said.
With those plans in motion, Becker did get some good news. A media company out of Valdez, Seed Media, offered to sell the books online as the company also sells DVDs telling the story of Harte’s life. The books also will be stocked at the gift shop at Riverboat Discovery as well as at Alaska Raw Fur Company in Fairbanks. Now, with the book published and it starting to show up for sell, she’s experiencing a bit of relief.
“I’ve accomplished what I wanted to do,” Becker said. “I got the book done. I’m happy with that.”
In regards to the pandemic, she knows it played a role in shaping where she is now. And she’s OK with that, too.
“And when so many people are out of work, this isn’t that big a thing,” she said. “So I can’t get mad at this.”
