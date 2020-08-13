The Fairbanks Arts Association is hosting three new exhibitors in the Bear Gallery: Charles Simmons, Alida van Almelo and Jennifer Younger.
In Charles Simmons’ exhibition, “Woodworking: A Craftsman’s Effort to Marry Beauty and Function,” Simmons wishes to share the results of his work with a larger audience. Simmons has spent the majority of his life surrounded by the boreal forest and derives deep satisfaction from making furniture and other objects from birch, spruce, and other local woods, much of which is harvested on his property. He draws inspiration from the long history of craftsmen that came before him, and the large community of talented people working today.
Alida van Almelo received her Master of Fine Arts at the Cranbrook Academy of Art after receiving a post-baccalaureate certificate from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the State University of New York at New Paltz. In 2016, she was awarded the distinguished Toby Devan Lewis Fellowship, and in 2017 Alida received the Bronze Prize and was in the top 10 for the Viewer’s Choice Award at the 9th World Ceramics Biennale in Icheon, South Korea. In “Dynamic Worlds,” Alida explores the role of the natural environment in her art practice. The power of the natural world as well as the extent of the mind and body inspire her active lifestyle and in turn, her artwork, which she explores through hand-building techniques in clay.
Raised in the Southeast Alaska town of Yakutat, Jennifer Younger was surrounded by nature and traditional ways of life. Younger is Tlingit of the Eagle Kaagwaantaan clan and now calls Sitka home. She draws inspiration from traditional Tlingit formline designs, historic artifacts, spruce root basket weaving patterns, and from the contrast and texture of metals. Younger strives to continuously push the boundaries of her medium and in her exhibition Tlingit Roots, she looks back at traditional creations to learn about her heritage and create statement pieces that draw others in and invite them to learn more about themselves.
The Bear Gallery is located on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, and open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. The exhibits are on display through Aug. 28. More information can be found at fairbanksarts.org.