The Fairbanks Arts Association has announced some changes to gallery functions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These include wearing a mask while visiting the Bear Gallery, observing social distancing, and limiting visitors in the gallery to 25 guests at one time. Also, Fairbanks Arts is not accepting walk-in visitors to its first floor office, located in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park. Guests are asked to phone ahead of time and schedule a meeting with an staff member.
To enter the building, guests are asked to use the north-facing doors located near the carousel and playground.
The Bear Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. More information can be found online at fairbanksarts.org.