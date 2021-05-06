The Fairbanks Arts Association has announced the winners of the 2021 Statewide Poetry Contest, judged by Emily Wall, an English professor at the University of Alaska.
Winners include:
Adult
• First place, “Compost Bin” by Maggi Arende (Anchorage)
• Second place, “Alice” by Jon Crocker (Anchor Point)
• Third place, “In Newton’s 1st Law, we are the bodies” by Patty Ware (Juneau)
• Honorable mention, “Goddess greens” by Jasmine Templet (Barrow)
High school
• First place, “El Viaje del Immigrante” by Ko’i Williams (Fairbanks)
• Second place, “spring 2020” by Darcy Misel (Fairbanks)
• Third place, “Memories Stuck with Tape” by Maggie Zaverl (Fairbanks)
Middle school
• First place, “all i wanted” by Lila Steele (Anchorage)
• Second place, “XXY” by Lila Steele (Anchorage)
• Third place, “ana save me” by Lila Steele (Anchorage)
Elementary
• First place, “I had a fond memory” by Brooks Pinney (Juneau)
• Second place, “Owl” by Hazel Sutton (Fairbanks)
• Third place, “Gratefulness” by Caroline (CC) Cooper Elliott (Haines)
• Honorable mention, “Ode to the Dragonfish” by Wesley Keller (Delta Junction)