Fairbanks artists took home the majority of the honors from the Alaska Hip Hop Awards, held Jan. 25 in Anchorage.
Tony Taylor took home five awards, including DJ of the Year and Album of the Year. His label, Muzik Medicine, won Label/Crew of the Year.
Big Homey OZ took home the award for Rookie of the Year, Fat Trophy Wife won Female Rapper of the Year, and Redd Dott was named Studio of the Year.
The Alaska Hip Hop and R&B Music Awards is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing artists who put in the most work in the previous calendar year. Nominations come from the public.