Juneau Cooperative Extension agent Sarah Lewis will offer free distance-delivered food business and food preservation classes this spring.
Participants from any location may register at www.uaf.edu/ces/juneau to receive a Zoom link. Upcoming classes will meet on Saturdays. They include “All About the Basil: Preserving Herbs,” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 30, and “Canning Wild Berries,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13
Lewis is a family and community development agent with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service. For more information, contact Lewis at sarah.lewis@alaska.edu.