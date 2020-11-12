The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will host a free, distance-delivered series on food security that begins Nov. 17.
Agents and staff from around the state will lead one-hour classes by Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, through Dec. 22. Participants may register once and attend any or all of the classes. Topics will include:
• Starting and maintaining a home food pantry, Nov. 17
• Exploring home freeze drying, Nov. 24
• Chicken University, the basics on raising chickens, Dec. 1
• Gardening and food security, Dec. 8
• Smart grocery shopping, Dec. 15
• Home food preservation overview, Dec. 22
Registration and more class details are available at bit.ly/AKFoodSecurity2020. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Gina Dionne at 907-786-6313 or gddionne@alaska.edu.