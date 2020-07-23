A series of distance-delivered food preservation classes begins July 30.
Julie Cascio, of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, will demonstrate how to can, pickle, flavor vinegars, dehydrate, and make sausage, jams and sauerkraut.
She will lead classes by Zoom on Thursdays through Oct. 8. Participants may register for one or all of the classes, which cost $5 each. Registration and class details are available at bit.ly/2CECoOs. The classes are:
• Smoking and Canning Fish, 1-2:30 p.m. July 30
• Making Jams and Jellies, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 6
• Flavoring Vinegar, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6
• Can Fruits in Jars, 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 20
• Can Tomatoes in Jars, 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 27
• Pickling, 1-2 p.m. Sept. 10
• Making Sauerkraut, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 10
• Dehydrating Fruits and Vegetables, 1-2 p.m. Sept. 17
• Can Vegetables, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 17
• Canning Meats and Poultry, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 1
• Making Fresh Sausage, 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 8
For more information about the workshops, contact Cascio at jmcascio@alaska.edu or 745-3677. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Cascio.
