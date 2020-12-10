Individuals who want to learn how to safely preserve foods at home may sign up for an online course offered by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.
The seven-week training will begin Jan. 4. Southeast Extension agent Sarah Lewis said the Preserving Alaska’s Bounty series will give participants the skills necessary to safely preserve foods for their own household. Anyone who wishes to become a food preservation educator within their community may attend an additional class session and complete a final exam.
Students will learn about and practice boiling water bath canning, pressure canning, pickling and fermenting vegetables, dehydration, smoking fish, culturing sourdough and yogurt, and making sausage.
Instruction will include a Zoom Q&A session each Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by a two-hour lesson at 2 p.m., assignments to be completed in the student’s kitchen, assigned readings and other activities. The final session meets Feb. 20.
Participants must be 16 or older. The registration deadline is Dec. 31. Registration and more class details are available at bit.ly/PAB21 or by contacting Lewis at sarah.lewis@alaska.edu A course fee of $128 includes the class textbook, which will be mailed to students. A 50 percent reduction is available, based on financial hardship. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be sent to sarah.lewis@alaska.edu five business days in advance of the Jan. 4 start.