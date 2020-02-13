Chart-topping jazz saxophonist Eric Darius is on top of the world, figuratively, and happy to be heading to the far north in a literal sense this weekend as part of his Fired Up world tour.
“We just sold out five shows in London this past week,” he said. “Next up on the tour is Alaska. Then Atlanta, Florida and Italy. Between now and the end of the year, we will have done 100 shows.”
A saxophonist, composer, producer, vocalist and educator, Darius is considered to be one of the most exciting musicians to enter the contemporary jazz scene in the last decade. He began his recording career at age 17 and was named “Debut Artist of the Year” by Smooth Jazz News in 2004. In 2015, he was named SESAC Top 10 Jazz Artist of the Year and has collected many other awards and accolades.
Over his career, he has released seven albums, including three No. 1 singles and several top 10 songs.
In 2018, Darius released his seventh album, “Breakin’ Thru” on his own label, SagiDarius Music. The title track topped the Billboard smooth jazz chart, followed closely by a second single, “Dare 2 Dream.”
“This album truly represents who I am as an artist,” Darius said, noting that by recording on his own label he had complete creative control and artistic freedom. Darius’ music is inspired by hip-hop, R&B, rock, gospel, funk and reggae, as well as jazz, fused smoothly together.
“Jazz is the foundation of my music and I want to bridge the gap for those people who don’t really listen to jazz,” he said. “I’ve always strived to make music relevant for all ages.”
Darius grew up in a musical family in Tampa, Florida. He fell in love with the saxophone at age 9 and started playing when he was 10. By the time he was 11, Darius was touring worldwide with Sonny LaRosa and America’s Youngest Jazz Band. He also played Caribbean music with his family band.
He listened to bands such as Earth Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Prince, David Sanborn, Miles Davis and Bob Marley growing up, inspired by both their music and break-throughs in the music industry.
“Prince was one of the first artists to truly take ownership of his own music in the industry,” Darius said. “That was 30 years ago, but he was way ahead of the curve. Now is really the time for artists to take ownership of their own music.”
In addition to his music, Darius is keeping an ear out for other artists to sign to his label. He is working on a new album that is slated for release in 2021. He said he has a long list of artists he’d love to work with, but said the top four are probably Bruno Mars, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder.
In the meantime, Darius said he’s eager to see more of Alaska, noting that it’s Valentine’s Day weekend, and what sweeter way to celebrate than an evening of smooth jazz.
If You Go
What: Smooth jazz concert with Eric Darius and Elena Lukina
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way
Tickets: $30-$60; available at eventbrite.com