Fairbanks Arts Association is inviting artists residing in Interior Alaska to enter original artworks for consideration to the 5th Annual Spring Juried Exhibition.
Entries should reflect this year’s concept, “Vivid,” which was chosen by a public vote. Artists are welcome to submit up to four artworks through the online registration form at fairbanksarts.org by 11:59 p.m. March 22. Selected artwork will be on display in the Bear Gallery from April 2–30, 2021.
For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org or call 251-8386, Ext. 3