Because the Empty Bowl Project — an annual fundraiser for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank — was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fairbanks Potters Guild and food bank have had to think outside the box to keep the event going. That resulted in moving online with a digital auction.
Each year bowls as well as larger pottery items are set aside in a silent auction. People anxiously and patiently line up at the food bank for the opportunity to choose one or more bowls from close to 1,000 that are donated by local potters as well as student potters from the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ ceramics department.
This year the event will be held in two parts. The silent auction portion will be open for bids on June 1 and close on June 8, giving people eight days to bid often on a favorite piece rather than the normal hours of bidding. Photographs of the auction items will be posted on a link on the food bank’s website at www.fairbanksfoodbank.org.
The second part will be the sale of the bowls. On a yet to be determined date, photos of the bowls will be posted on the website. Several which were unable to be photographed will be available at an open house for the grand opening of a new food bank facility.
The Empty Bowl Project has raised an average of $20,000 per year for the past several years. For more information, contact Anne Weaver at anne@fairbanksfoodbank.org or 456-6500 or Shirley Odsather at wheelhousepottery@yahoo.com or 457-8345.