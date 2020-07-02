The Empty Bowl Project is being presented in phases online this year because of COVID-19.
An overwhelming response to the first phase raised over $4,000. Now with the auction bidding portion of the event closed, the Fairbanks Community Food Bank has moved on to the next phase: the bowls. A variety of shapes, sizes and colors can be viewed and purchased from the food bank’s website, www.fairbanksfoodbank.org, until July 6.
Money penny raised from the sale of bowls — made locally by members of the Fairbanks Potters Guild and the Student Clay Arts Guild — helps feed the hungry and malnourished in the Fairbanks area.
The Empty Bowl Project has raised an average of $20,000 per year for the past several years. For more information, contact Anne Weaver at anne@fairbanksfoodbank.org or 456-6500 or Shirley Odsather at wheelhousepottery@yahoo.com or 457-8345.