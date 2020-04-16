Earth Day turns 50 this year, and Fairbanks is celebrating with a variety of events kicking off Sunday.
The nonprofit organizations pitching in to celebrate amid proper social distancing guidelines include Green Star, Northern Alaska Environmental Center, Alaska Peace Center, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, Interfaith Working Group, Arbor Day Committee, Arctic Audubon, Friends of Creamer’s Field, Native Movement, and numerous artists, poets, professors and activists from the Fairbanks community.
For details to watch webinars and other online events, go to www.facebook.org/fairbanksearthweek. For more information, call Susan Grace at 479-0780.
Here’s a listing of events you can expect to see starting Sunday.
April 16-26
Self-guided poetry and art walk at Creamer’s Filed, with poetry and art posted along the trails.
April 20
Native Movement is presenting “Alaska Voices on Environmental Justice,” a conversation that unpacks the legacy of the Earth Day in a shifting landscape of environmental justice movements and builds towards a collective response to crisis. It’s 2-4 p.m.
From 5-6 p.m., Green Star is presenting an electronics recycling webinar tackling growing e-waste issues stemming from everyday needs. Globally, more than 4,000 pounds of electronic waste is produced every hour. Guests are invited to a virtual tour of Green Star’s electronic recycling workshop to learn the hows and whys of electronic recycling in Alaska.
April 21
Fireweed Collective is presenting “BIPOC Organizers Environmental Justice Fishbowl.”
April 22
At noon on Earth Day, you’re invited to the “Earth Day Howl and Raise a Rukus for the Earth.” You’re invited to howl it up in support of nature and the planet.
April 23
The Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition is presenting “Declining Oil and the Future of Alaska’s Economy Webinar,” led by Larry Persily, Siqiniq Maupin and Phil Wight. The time is TBA.
April 24
From noon to 1 p.m., the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition is presening a webiner on member ownership of the cooperative GVEA.
From 4-6 p.m., The Alaska Center is presenting a webinar on climate and the Legislature.
April 25
You’re invited to join a virtual March for the Earth, from 11-11:30 a.m.