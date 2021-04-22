The last comedy event of the Drive-up Stand-up season takes to the rooftop at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Comedians and hosts Jerry and Glenner will be on the roof at Good Tritrations, 506 Ave., for the pop-up comedy show. Admission is free but donations will be accepted for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
A new twist on this show is a contest to see who can come up with the zaniest comedy viewing set-up. The winner gets a prize package that includes a $100 gift certificate from Good Titrations and comedy CDs and DVDs from Alaska Comedy/X-Rock Radio. (Must be 21+, can’t take up more than 1 1/2 parking spaces and cannot obstruct view of the stage.)
Viewers should show up by 6:45 p.m. as logistical/safe parking are issues. Drive in, make a donation of any amount, grab a flyer, park facing the “stage,” stay in your car and tune into the FM frequency listed on the flyer. If you laugh or appreciate something, just honk your horn and/or flash your lights. This show is for 21+ and adult language will be used. More information is online at AlaskaComedy.com.