Outrageous, colorful costumes and energetic lip-sync routines define the drag world, and a contestant on this season of popular reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is calling back to her frosty roots to skate her way to the top.
Cordero Zuckerman, 28, is a Chicago-based performer formerly from Fairbanks. His history in the area has influenced everything from his costumes to his drag name: Denali Foxx.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is in its 13th season. Contestants dress in drag, an art form in which, historically, men dress and perform as women in exaggerated costumes and makeup. The show’s host, RuPaul, judges contestants on their makeup, fashion, acting, lip syncing and dancing to find that season’s top drag queen.
Many drag performers prefer to be referred to by their personal pronouns while out of drag, and by their character’s pronouns while in costume. Throughout this piece, Zuckerman will be referred to as he/him, while his character, Denali Foxx, will be referred to as she/her.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has popularized drag and brought it to the forefront of American consciousness. Winning is considered a surefire way to create a full-time drag career, and that is Zuckerman’s goal. While he has only been performing drag for about 2 1/2 years, his love for performance harkens back to his time in Alaska’s Interior.
His father’s job as a radiologist brought the family to Fairbanks. Zuckerman spent his first 15 years living off Farmer’s Loop Road and playing winter sports. An athlete to his core, he played hockey, did cross-country skiing and learned to figure skate.
Figure skating was Zuckerman’s first peek into performance. He got into the sport by watching his sister ice dance. His parents then enrolled him in classes at The Big Dipper. He loved the sport, and he particularly loved the days he could perform for the local elementary schools. His skills grew until, eventually, he left the state for the Olympic training center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
While he did medal nationally, his Olympic dreams were not meant to be.
“I skated to put on a good show, and that’s where my passion lies,” Zuckerman said. He moved from competitive skating to professional skating, performing for Sea World, Cirque Du Soleil and Disney on Ice.
“The athleticism, the glamour, the costumes, the showmanship of it all, the drama — there’s so much about figure skating that is so performative and glamorous and I was obsessed with it,” he said, “ ... from a young age, I’ve been very much attracted to beautiful things and artistry and the world of art.”
Performing the artistic visions of others lost its luster, however, and living on the road could be isolating.
“As a professional figure skater or dancer, you’re put in a box, you’re put in a role and you have to do that. I wanted to be, now, the curator of my art,” he said.
It was while working on a cruise ship that he first saw “Drag Race.” The LGBTQ crew members would get together to watch the show to decompress, and he fell in love with it.
“It was so translatable to figure skating. It was the sequins, the spotlight, the drama, everything. It was so, so great,” he said.
He quit skating and moved to Chicago to learn drag. Soon thereafter, Zuckerman’s drag character, Denali, was born. Denali found Chamilla Foxx, who became her drag mother, a mentor to show her the ropes of the drag world, and in drag tradition, took her last name.
The name, Denali, comes not from the mountain, but from the Denali Center. When considering a name, Zuckerman thought about the strong female influences in his life and was reminded of his grandmother, who spent the end of her life at the Denali Center.
“It was the first place I had seen a woman, as strong as she, really fight for life, and so I dedicated my name off the Denali Center and her memory there,” he said.
Further, the name “Denali,” which is sometimes translated to “the great one” in Koyukon, was inspirational and aspirational.
“I consider myself an Alaskan the way a New Yorker considers themself a New Yorker. I was raised in Alaska, but I am not ethnically Native Alaskan,” Zuckerman said. His family is Mexican and white. Foxx’s looks on the show are often inspired by the ice, snow and untamed nature in the 49th State.
This is evident from the first episode, in which Foxx wears ice skates and figure-skating dress with huge snowflakes details in the bust and sleeves.
It only took Foxx a couple years to earn a spot on Drag Race, while some of her competitors auditioned five or six times before ultimately making it in. Foxx attributes her success to the hard work she put in not just in her time as a drag queen, but also in the years she spent performing.
Being accepted onto the show by RuPaul, who she considered a hero, was a testament to that hard work. “I say it as a tagline, but truly it’s a dream come true. Every little girl wants to go to the Olympics and to not have maybe made it to the Olympics of ice skating but to the Olympics of drag was really validating,” she said.
The work of learning to dance and skate comes through on “Drag Race.” Foxx is a self-proclaimed “lip sync assassin” and made a splash earlier in the season when she had to compete against fellow Chicago-based queen Kahmora Hall. In a striking green ensemble — modeled off a quetzal in homage to her Mexican heritage — Foxx defeated Hall in a lip sync for her life set to Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love.”
The moment was both a victory and a fall from grace. The previous week, Foxx was recognized as the top performer, so falling into the bottom two was hard. However, she was proud of her lip sync and said her fans loved it.
Looking forward, Foxx hopes to tour the country and meet her fans once the world reopens and she can do so safely. She also hopes to do drag full-time. Though her family has left the state, she hopes to return to Alaska some day on vacation.
For those hoping to join the drag world, Zuckerman has a little advice. Right now, with so many people stuck at home, he says it’s the perfect time to learn the art. He recommends drag hopefuls use YouTube tutorials to learn about makeup and hair and once they’re ready, to find a community.
For her, having a community and meeting her sisters on the show has been life-altering. Though the show is done, the contestants still speak every single day.
While filming for this season has already wrapped, it is still airing. Foxx didn’t spill the beans on how far she made it, but rather, encouraged her fans back home to tune in and find out.
The show airs on Friday nights on VH1. Denali can be found on social media by searching the name Denali Foxx on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Cheryl Upshaw is a freelance writer in Fairbanks, Alaska.