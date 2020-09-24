Country duo Love & Theft is coming back to The Spur on Saturday more than two years after their last sold-out appearance in Fairbanks.
Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson have been writing songs and performing together for more than a decade, scoring a No. 1 on the country charts with “Angel Eyes” and another Top 10 with “Runaway.”
They produced their third album “Whiskey on My Breath” as independents and found tremendous success online. Liles and Gunderson directed the video for “Whiskey on My Breath,” which has more than 5 million plays on YouTube. Since then, they’ve continued to tour and release more music, including “You Didn’t Want Me.”
Tickets for Saturday’s show are limited. Tickets are $28 in advance and meet and greets are $55. The meet and greet ticket includes the concert, a picture on your phone with Love & Theft, a Love & Theft can koozie and a signed concert poster. Three dollars of every ticket will go to the Alaska Sea Life Center to help them keep the doors open and keep the animals fed and protected.
Local band John Shewfelt and Shot Time will open the show.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.
If You Go
What: Love & Theft in concert with John Shewfelt and Shot Time
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Doors open at 6.
Where: The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road. Seating is limited; must be 21 or older; masks encouraged but not required.
Cost: $28 in advance; $55 for meet and greet
Info: www.ericksonevents.com