Fresh at home

Sauerkraut is a type of naturally fermented cabbage. Leslie Shallcross will talk about fermented foods and demonstrate how to make kefir and kimchi as part of August Extension Week. 

 Edwin Remsberg

From cheese making to cowboy ethics, nine free workshops will be offered by distance delivery during August Extension Week, Aug. 10-15.

University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service agents and staff from around the state will teach Zoom classes at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10-14 and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10-13. The length of the classes varies. Extension switched to distance delivery this spring because of coronavirus concerns.

The classes are:

• Canning Salmon at Home, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10

• You Can Prevent Diabetes, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10

• AgrAbility: Accessible Gardening, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11

• Zumba Fitness, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11

• Naturally Running Long (Ultramarathons), 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12

• Fromage Facile: The Art and Science of Easy Homemade Cheese, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12

• Which Way Do I Ride — Cowboy Ethics, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13

• Fermenting Food, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13

• Chalk It Up at Home, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14

Register by noon the day before the classes are scheduled, at bit.ly/augustextensionevents. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. For more information, contact Extension at 877-520-5211.