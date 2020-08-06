From cheese making to cowboy ethics, nine free workshops will be offered by distance delivery during August Extension Week, Aug. 10-15.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service agents and staff from around the state will teach Zoom classes at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10-14 and at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10-13. The length of the classes varies. Extension switched to distance delivery this spring because of coronavirus concerns.
The classes are:
• Canning Salmon at Home, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 10
• You Can Prevent Diabetes, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10
• AgrAbility: Accessible Gardening, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11
• Zumba Fitness, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11
• Naturally Running Long (Ultramarathons), 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12
• Fromage Facile: The Art and Science of Easy Homemade Cheese, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12
• Which Way Do I Ride — Cowboy Ethics, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13
• Fermenting Food, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13
• Chalk It Up at Home, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14
Register by noon the day before the classes are scheduled, at bit.ly/augustextensionevents. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at amnorris2@alaska.edu or 907-474-7120. For more information, contact Extension at 877-520-5211.