While University of Alaska offices are closed, Cooperative Extension will offer a variety of distance-delivery programs, including several upcoming sessions on gardening.
A list of upcoming workshops and activities for the next few weeks includes:
Gardening and agriculture
Kenai Peninsula agent Casey Matney is hosting a series of Zoom webinars on various agricultural topics. Part two of a pasture and hay workshop will be held today at 5:30 p.m. and will focus on seeding, harvesting and grazing. These webinars are free, but please register on the district website. Connection details will be sent by email after registration.
In the “Virtual Garden with Cooperative Extension,” the Anchorage Outreach Center and Gina Dionne will host a weekly 30-minute session filled with tips and tricks for successful home gardening in Alaska. The series will meet Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. through April 29 by Facebook Live and Zoom. This week, Jodie Anderson will talk about soil management. You can register at bit.ly/AOC_ITVGCES.
The 2020 Southeast Alaska Gardener Conference will meet by video, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6-8 p.m. continuing through May 8. The conference is free. Topics will include high tunnels and greenhouse experiences, climate trends, growing produce, integrated pest management, pollinators, etc.
Heidi Rader and Nancy Fresco will present “Gardening in the Arctic” as part of the International Arctic Research Center’s IARC Salon by Zoom from 2-3 p.m. April 23. Fresco is a research professor who developed the Garden Helper Tool to explore Alaska growing conditions under a changing climate and Rader is a tribes Extension educator who directs the vegetable variety trials in Fairbanks. Register here to receive the Zoom link.
Health
The Anchorage Movement Culture will meet via Zoom on Wednesdays in April from 3- 3:30 p.m. The featured activity for April, taught by Birgit Hagerdorn, is a family-friendly tai chi class. It’s available at alaska.zoom.us/j/414289537.
Extension in Palmer and Fairbanks will offer the six-week “Diabetes Self-Management Program,” beginning May 5. The class will meet by Zoom at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The weekly Zoom classes will cover controlling blood sugar levels, meal planning, exercise and other issues with individuals managing diabetes. The session is free but participants must preregister to get materials beforehand. For more information, contact Leslie Shallcross at lashallcross@alaska.edu.
Food preservation and foods
Juneau agent Sarah Lewis will teach “Starting a Cottage Foods Business in Alaska” from 2-3:30 p.m. April 25 via Zoom. She will also host “Canning Dry Beans” on May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Other workshops
Extension in Mat-Su will host “Chicken University” from 6-7 p.m. April 30. Learn about the fundamentals of raising a backyard flock in Alaska. Register in advance for the Zoom.
And, if you are a knitter or want to be, consider Anchorage Extension’s “Warm Up Virtual Knit-along” Fridays from 10:30-11 a.m. Each class session will include a brief review of the basics and time for hands-on instruction. A 90-minute session on Friday will include instruction on the seed stitch. Log in at alaska.zoom.us/j/448560894.
Publications
Although offices aren’t open, hundreds of our publications are free and remain available online. Publications that may be of interest to new gardeners include, “Raising Vegetables in Mini Gardens” as well as the recommended variety lists for Interior, Southcentral and Southeastern Alaska. Birch sap is flowing in Fairbanks, so check out “Backyard Birch Tapping & Syrup Basics.” Search our publications database for other topics.
Extension also has more than 100 educational videos on our YouTube channel. Topics include gardening, money management, food preservation and more.
Kids activities
Extension’s 4-H group has put together ideas for kids’ activities, the “Learn By Doing at Home Series” with great ideas for kids activities including, yoga, letter writing and watercolor painting.
They’ve also put together a list of 4-H and youth resources from around the country, including at-home activities, online challenges and ideas for staying connected while so many people remain isolated due to the pandemic. The Alaska 4-H Facebook page is highlighting activities from 4-H youth around the state.
You can follow Extension’s Facebook page for announcements of upcoming events.