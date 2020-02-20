The Fairbanks Symphony Association is showcasing local youth at the annual Concerto Competition Winners Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Davis Concert Hall. The competition itself was held Jan. 18-19 this year.
The winners are, Category A — Angela Huff, Category B — Joshua Swank, and Category C — Taylor Hendricks. Each will perform their winning music selections backed by Eduard Zilberkant and the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra. The concert also includes two works for orchestra alone. The opening work on the program is Prokofiev’s “Classical Symphony,” and the closing work is Respighi’s symphonic poem, “Fountains of Rome.” Tickets are available at the symphony website, www.fairbankssymphony.org, and at the Davis Hall Box Office on Sunday. The Competition and Winners Concert are sponsored by Great Northwest Inc.
Angela Huffer
Angela, 11, is a sixth-grade student at Pearl Creek Elementary School. She was inspired to learn the violin after watching Wenwen Han performing the violin in “Karate Kid 2.” She has been learning to play the violin since the age of 6, with Gail Johansen, and has also been studying the piano with James Spontak, since the age of 8. Although she increasingly improves at the piano, the violin remains her first love. She has used her developing abilities to participate in the Fairbanks Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks School of Talent Education, the Fairbanks Suzuki Institute and the 2019 Summer Performing Arts with Julliard Strings Program in Shanghai, China.
Other pursuits include running, skiing, bicycling, reading, writing, and playing with her dog, Oreo. She completed the Equinox Marathon in 2017 at age 9 but does not plan to compete in another marathon until adulthood. She is grateful to have the opportunity to study music under her amazing local teachers. Angela feels very grateful for the opportunity to perform a Vivaldi concerto with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.
Joshua Swank
Currently a ninth-grade Cyberlynx student, Joshua started cello lessons at age 7 with Peggy Swartz. In 2014 he began studying with Mary Walters via weekly Skype lessons. He enjoys in-person lessons with Walters when she travels from Seattle to Fairbanks to facilitate cello workshops. Joshua participates in the Fairbanks School of Talent Education, the annual Suzuki Institute, and is a member of the Fairbanks Youth Symphony and the Fairbanks Symphony. He also participates in the Alaska Cello Intensive, in a string trio with his brother and sister, and in a piano quartet that includes his siblings and a good friend, Cirdan Vonnahme. Joshua plays a German cello, labeled Neuner, generously provided on loan by the Carlsen Cello Foundation of Seattle.
In addition to cello, Joshua studies piano with James Spontak. He is a three-time winner of the Fairbanks Symphony Concerto Competition: in 2016 on piano, in 2018 on cello and now in 2020 on cello. His other interests include baseball, skiing, reading, games, music composition, singing, and anything that includes spending time with his twin brother.
Joshua thanks his family, friends, and teachers for their encouragement and support, and is excited to have the opportunity to perform the Lalo cello concerto with the Fairbanks Symphony.
Taylor Hendricks
Taylor was born and raised in North Pole to a musical family of pianists and organists. At an early age, she started singing in her church, eventually joining her elementary school and middle school choir’s. During her High School years, Taylor made a deeper commitment to music and advanced quickly under the direction of Bruce Hanson. She participated in the Allstate Music Festival in the mixed choir and as a first chair candidate her last two years in high school. At the Solo and Ensemble Competition, she won a command performance for the aria “O mio babbino caro” by Puccini. Taylor also landed the lead role for “Rock of Ages” during her senior year of high school at North Pole High School.
At UAF, Taylor participates in Jaunelle Celaire’s opera workshop gaining valuable operatic experience. She is currently preparing her junior recital under the direction of Celaire and Lorna Eder. After her undergraduate studies are complete, she hopes to pursue a master’s degree in vocal performance. Rock climbing, cooking and eating sushi are some of her favorite pastimes. Taylor is very excited to sing Mozart’s concert aria “Alcondro” with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.
George Rydlinksi is the principal bassoonist and marketing manager for the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.