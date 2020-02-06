The Fairbanks Symphony Association resumes its concert season with the Winter Classics edition of the Sitka Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. today in Davis Concert Hall on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. This special performance celebrates Beethoven’s 250th birth year anniversary and features Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey and FSO Music Director Eduard Zilberkant in an intimate performance of works for cello and piano by the famed composer.
Bailey has been a regular guest musician and soloist in Fairbanks ever since he assumed the role of artistic director of the Sitka Music Festival. Bailey is one of the world’s great cellists and has concertized across the globe. In 2017, he won the Best Classical Instrumental Solo Grammy for his live recording of Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway” with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and music director, Giancarlo Guerrero. The recording also won in the category Best Contemporary Classical Composition.
The performance tonight includes Sonatas No. 4 and No. 5 for Cello and Piano along with three separate sets of variations: 12 variations on a theme from Handel’s “Judas Maccabeus,” 12 variations on a theme by Mozart from “The Magic Flute,” and seven variations on another theme from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
This concert is sponsored by Matson Logistics. Tickets are available at the symphony website, www.fairbankssymphony.org, and at the Davis Concert Hall Box Office, starting one hour before the 7:30 p.m. performance time.