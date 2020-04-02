As arts and cultural events are at a standstill in Interior Alaska, one group is letting you pick a fantasy season of performers you would like to see on stage in Fairbanks.
Fairbanks Concert Association is inviting you to be a guest curator and create a season lineup to your liking. And they want you to think big, imagining if you had no budget restrictions, no venue restrictions, and you could book the artist or artists of your dreams.
The process is easy. Sign up online at bit.ly/3awtTkB with your contact information for a chance to be featured as a guest curator. “There will be one featured curator per week through the Corona Virus season. If you are selected, we will use the below contact information to get a hold of you and set you up on our Facebook account so you have the ability to post and share your content,” a release from FCA states.
Then, over the course of one week, you post at least one video per day and up to three videos of a performer or artist you would like to see during your fantasy season. The guest curator with the most “likes” wins two season tickets to the 2020-2021 season.
The release goes on to state, “In real-time, we struggle with venue availability, block booking with other presenters both larger and smaller throughout the state. We are constrained by venue size, artist fee, scheduling, and routing. We’re limited to artists currently offering a tour and the knowledge that they may be too big — that is we would have to charge ticket prices beyond the capacity of our community to pay, or too small — that is no matter how talented, the audience they would draw would be dwarfed by the hall. We compete for popular artists and judge if we can break even or offset our losses with other events, grants, in-kind and sponsorships.
“We’re limited to between 9 and 12 each year and within that, try to find a balance of events that includes a variety of genres to suit various tastes and demographics, artists you may have heard of with talented lesser-known artists. It’s a lot of fun but there’s probably less creativity and curatorial input than you’d imagine. Still, we know we have the best job in town. We want to share that with you, without those restrictions. Choose your season (at least 7 but up to 21) — then turn us all on to it by choosing your favorite videos of those artists. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!”
For more information, see the concert association’s Facebook page.