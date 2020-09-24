After dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for six months, it’s time to laugh and Fairbanks comedy impresarios Jerry Evans and Glenner Anderson have a plan.
Evans calls it the “ultra-safe, super-fun, drive-in, pop-up, comedy show.” He said he has been looking at how other communities have been doing music and comedy shows and has found a “safe and responsible way” to host a show, with help from one of the owners of Good Titrations, Shaun Tacke.
“I’m really happy with the response we’ve gotten so far,” Evans said.
Tuesday, we met in the parking lot at Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave., and Evans sketched out his plan. Attendees will come to the parking lot on the evening of Oct. 2, pay their admission fee of five cans of food and get a flyer with an FM frequency listed on it. They will park facing the “stage” at the front of Good Titrations and tune their radio to that frequency.
Evans said he tried out a low-power FM transmitter at an event earlier in the summer and was impressed by how well it worked. “I just bought one and I’m going to play with it tonight,” he said.
Attendees will be asked to stay in their cars and honk the horn or flash the lights in lieu of applause. He said that will be one of the weirdest aspects of the show for him, trying to judge the audience’s reaction to his jokes without hearing the laughter.
The “stage” will be above the entrance to Good Titrations and Evans plans to have a disco ball and a stool so it looks like a real comedy stage. A truck in the parking lot will beam a spotlight on the stage. The parking lot can accommodate around 70 vehicles, all of which have good sightlines to the stage. Evans said that if someone decides to attend at the last minute and doesn’t have canned food available, a $5 donation will work. All food and proceeds go to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Evans and Anderson will perform and Evans notes that the show, which will contain adult language, is for people 21 and older. Ideally, this will be the first of a series of drive-up shows, he said, and he hopes the format will work even during a Fairbanks winter or until conditions are safe for indoor shows.
If You Go
What: Drive-in, Pop-up Comedy Show with Jerry Evans and Glenner Anderson
When: 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2
Where: Good Titrations parking lot, 506 Merhar Ave.
Cost: Five cans of food
Info: alaskacomedy.com or email jerry@alaskacomedy.com