The last time Jeffrey Swann played in a concert hall was March 7.
He was in Arizona, and that was about the same time the COVID-19 pandemic was working its way across the United States, closing venues and squelching public performances, events and gatherings. This summer, he lost three European tours and a complete cycle of Beethoven sonatas he was scheduled to perform in New York City, where he lives.
“It’s having a cataclysmic effect on my performing career,” the Juilliard-trained classical pianist said over a phone call from his home last week. “Here in New York City, there are no concerts at all.”
When the chance arose to return to the concert stage, the master musician took it. That performance opportunity brings Swann to Fairbanks, where he will be performing with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra in two different events — a fall showcase tonight at 7:30 p.m. featuring the works of Beethoven, Chopin and Schumann, and a concert with the orchestra at 4 p.m. Sunday featuring works by Beethoven and Dvorak. And while Swann will be on stage at Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the public will get to view the performance on Fox 7 KFXF or via livestream at www.webcenterfairbanks.com. The closure of Davis Concert Hall to the public is due to the pandemic and part of the university’s COVID-19 mitigation plan.
“It’s worth it to me,” Swann said of having the performance broadcast rather than having an audience fill the venue. “Performing is my life’s blood. It’s who I am.”
He is teaching classes online in New York, something Swann said he’s not too keen on because of the quality of sound. As music is his career, it’s the sound and notes that are important, but in this new world, musicians are finding ways.
“Teaching piano is one of the few things that can be done safely with COVID protocols,” he said.
Still, it’s the performance that drew Swann to Fairbanks. Having worked before with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra’s music director, Eduard Zilberkant, the two settled on a selection of Beethoven’s works in honor of the composer’s 250th birthday, which is this year. A lot of the music Beethoven composed fits perfectly in with this series of concerts as the symphony is performing with only string instruments.
Of Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major,” one of the pieces on the Sunday docket, Swann said, “It has to be on the shortlist of the greatest pieces for piano and orchestra. I can’t think of any concerto that has better dialogue between piano and orchestra.”
And Swann, like many performers across all entertainment genres, is growing used to being online more it’s still not quite the same event has when performing in person before a sold-out house.
“A concert is a celebration of communication and community. It’s the composer, the performer and the communication,” he said. “To play for three people or five people, in a certain kind of way, is the same as playing for 300 or 3,000. It’s still a live concert and a live thing. But will people listen seriously? You tend to not listen with the same passion as when you’re in a hall.”
The advantage, however, to our new streaming world is access. As more of us go online to watch, more of us are seeing music and performances from around the world.
“My best friend in Germany played a concert, and I watched it online with my wife at home,” Swann said. “One of the nice things is my brother in Houston and sister in Arizona and wife in New York will watch this, and that’s a plus. We do the best we can, and that’s a plus.”
