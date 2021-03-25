A panel that includes keynote speakers Christina Lova and Doug Modig will lead a conversation today about how Alaskans can choose respect. The panelists are violence prevention experts across the state who will answer questions on what it means to choose respect and how each person can make choices to model respect in his or her community. This virtual Choose Respect event is 2-4 p.m. today, and participants can log into Zoom at https://andvsa.zoom.us/j/9075863650.
The Choose Respect campaign began in 2008 as a collaboration between the Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (CDVSA) and the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (ANDVSA). With the help of a public service announcement from Gov. Sean Parnell, Choose Respect became a statewide effort. Since then, 170 communities and counting have continued this campaign with annual marches, rallies, and community events.
The event is unique this year because communities will come together in a virtual space to showcase how each person can make a unique contribution to choosing respect. A video featuring participants from Fairbanks to Anchorage and from Sitka to Homer will demonstrate how everyday people can help prevent domestic violence, sexual assault, and child sexual abuse. Each Alaska community has its own character, but what unites the state is the common commitment to create a safer Alaska.
To learn more about the virtual Choose Respect event, visit https://safefairbanks.org.