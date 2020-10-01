The Children’s Museum and The Lemonade Stand are looking for submissions from young Fairbanksans for a pop-up art experience on Oct. 17.
Kids can submit items, artifacts and “Postcards to 2020” to be showcased in The Lemonade Stand, mobile art gallery. They are looking for projects, ideas, items and more from the last few months to celebrate how Fairbanks’ smallest community members stay creative in the craziest of times.
The art event will be on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the museum at 302 Cushman St., Suite 101.
Email jessica@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com for more information, including how to submit items.