The Fairbanks Children’s Museum, 302 Cushman St., Suite 101, is planning to reopen Jan. 5.
The museum will open at reduced capacity with precautions and some new rules to help visitors stay safe. You can read up on cleaning protocols, closure policies and how to reserve your spot on fairbankschildrensmuseum.com/book. Reservations can be made for two-hour visits.
Admission is $5 for each person over the age of 12 months. Full payment is due online at the time of booking. All museum visitors over 24 months old will be required to wear face coverings that effectively cover both nose and mouth. There are no exceptions.
For more information, contact Meredith Maple at meredith@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com.