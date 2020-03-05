Chamber music has an image — that group of four performers on string instruments playing soothing, classical chords.
And while PUBLIQuartet is a chamber group, they pride themselves on being a lot more than your standard quartet of chamber players.
Based in New York City, the group is in Fairbanks this week, bringing its style of chamber music to Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Friday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. Think modern takes on classical music, improv, modern sounds and songs, and you’ve got a good idea of what PUBLIQuartet is about. The performance is brought to Interior Alaska courtesy of the Fairbanks Concert Association.
The group is comprised of Curtis Stewart, Jannina Norpoth, Nick Revel and Hamilton Berry, with each member being classically trained and heralded in the music world. Their website makes mention of the group’s dedication to presenting new works for string quartets as well as reimagining classic works.
Fairbanks Concert Association Executive Director Anne Biberman listed off a number of words and phrases as to what the crowd can expect from their event: Energy. Spontaneity. Virtuosity. A compelling sense of the innovative. A great attitude. Joy.
“Come ready to have your expectations smashed,” she said.
Both The Washington Post and The New York Times have given them high praise, not only for their music but for their outreach. The group regularly works in the realm of music education as well as performing.
“Although they really represent many new trends in the genre, this is quite different from what many people think of when thinking about chamber music,” Biberman said. “I saw them perform at the Smith Center in Las Vegas last year and they just left us all electrified. They are very accessible and truly enjoyable.
“It will be exciting, fun to watch and very accomplished.”
PUBLIQuartet has served as artist-in-residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and National Sawdust and has appeared at a variety of venues and festivals, from Carnegie Hall and the Newport Jazz Festival to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” according to their website. Their latest album, “Freedom and Faith,” debuted atop the Billboard Classical Charts in May 2019.
If You Go
What: PUBLIQuartet
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6
Where: Davis Concert Hall, UAF campus
Cost: Tickets available online at fairbanksconcert.org