The centerpiece of a folk art project made its debut at Creamer’s Field last week, and it ensures at least one flock of geese is sticking around Fairbanks all year long.
The project — a large wooden block titled “Flying Geese” created by Somer Hahm — is the focal point of the Far North Quilt Trail Project. It’s part of a folk art movement called barn quilts, in which wooden panels that look like quilt patches adorn the sides of barns. The public art movement started in Ohio and has gained popularity since the first barn quilt went up in 2001. It’s a project that Hahm wanted to bring to Alaska.
“It is my strategy to gain a wider audience for my work, to utilize art to bring people together, to do something bigger than myself that will benefit Fairbanks,” Hahm said. “The quilt trail was my strategy to work with many businesses and organizations, to build my experience, to sell my paintings, to get people excited and engaged with art.”
Johnson River Enterprises installed the 8-by-8-foot piece at a public viewing Friday, hanging it on the east side of the Creamer’s barn Creamer’s Field. The work is a partnership by Hahm and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Friend’s of Creamer’s Field. Hahm, a 2020 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award recipient, is also as an artist in residence hosted by Fish and Game.
“I feel amazing. I feel invincible,” Hahm said of completing the work and seeing it hang. “It really started with a vision, and thinking, why not? Why not me that starts Alaska’s first barn quilt trail. I’ve been so taken with this new American folk art movement, which has been proven to succeed. Barn quilt trails are extremely popular in the Lower 48. I was convinced that it would take like wildfire. It’s taken a lot of talking — talking to anyone who would listen about what I wanted to do and how it could better this community.”
The barn quilt isn’t the first to adorn Fairbanks buildings, however. In December 2019, freelance writer David James featured Hahm in a series about creators in Fairbanks, in which she talked about her plans to bring the folk art to Alaska. After the story published, homeowners started creating works and hanging them on their properties. A website about the Alaska project, www.thefarnorthquilttrailproject.com, lists works already hanging around Fairbanks, including “Wild Rose” by Rebecca Missler of North Pole, “Slip Knot” at Moose Creek Farm, and “Log Cabin,” a privately commissioned piece.
Eventually, with a goal of getting 15 to 20 pieces created and hung throughout Fairbanks, Hahm plans to create an online map for self-guided tours.
“It took almost two years from start to finish, and it was such a positive experience,” Hahm said of working on the project. “I created community through the ‘Flying Geese’ art piece. It was immensely fulfilling. Looking to the future, I hope to create many works of public art for Fairbanks. I see our industrial landscape and can’t help but visualize the buildings as a gallery. There are so many overlooked areas in our city that would make the perfect installation site for a barn quilt.”
Hahm said she’s open to suggestions for locations and says to be on the lookout for two new barn quilts coming in 2021, one at Well Street Art Company and the other at Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, both of which will be funded by the Rasmuson Foundation.
And even in these times — with a pandemic stymieing artists from hosting traditional showings at galleries — the quilt project is alive and well, offering a chance at art and creativity.
“The quilt trail is thriving right now despite COVID-19,” Hahm said. “It’s resonating with people because you can access these works outside and in a socially distanced way. You don’t need to enter a museum to see these works of art. People in general want to be creative but might not know how. The quilt trail is an access point to creativity, and that is so important during this uncertain time.”
Hahm plans to conduct several workshops on barn quilts in 2021, which will include mitigating how to conduct them while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.
“I want to make big paintings, and I want to stretch the idea of where those paintings can live,” she said.
For more on the barn quilt project, see www.thefarnorthquilttrailproject.com and find it on social media at @thefarnorthquilttrailproject.
