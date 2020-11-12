Firehouse Subs, Cold Stone Creamery, McKinley Orthopedics and Hedgecock Group Realty are joining to raise food donations for local families
From now until Nov. 20, nonperishable foods can be dropped off at the businesses in in Fairbanks to give back, and participants also be entered into weekly raffles. Donations qualify you to enter a weekly drawing to win a $20 gift card from Firehouse Subs or $25 gift card from Cold Stone Creamery.
At the end of the food drive, participants have a chance to win a grand prize of a $1,000 home heating gift card from Sourdough Fuel. Weekly winners will be announced on Sundays via social media.
The locations are Firehouse Subs, 950 Old Steese Highway, Suite B; Cold Stone Creamery, 930 Old Steese Highway, Suite F; McKinley Orthopedics, 3745 Geist Road; and Hedgecock Group Real Estate, 1221 Noble St. #301.