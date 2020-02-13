Just in time for a romantic weekend, a Fairbanks burlesque and performing group is turning up your Netflix and chill.
The group is Naked Stage Productions, taking the stage this weekend with the aptly titled “Netflix and Naughty Bits,” a rom-com themed burlesque and variety show filled with iconic movie moments. The show comes after the troupe’s successful September venture into adult fairytales.
“We started talking about another show back in November,” troupe founder Rachel Blackwell said. “We decided a February show would be good, and we brainstormed about a theme. We decided romantic comedies would be a fun theme. So, we’d take lots of iconic movie moments and put our own sexy twist on them.”
Blackwell wrote the show while performers Dime Piece Dash and Lavinya Wilde and Nick Hudson created the choreography. Frank Gamboa offered vocal coaching.
“I think what’s super fun about the show is that every single number is based on some romantic comedy,” Blackwell said. “People will see things they recognize and are familiar with but in a sexy new way.”
Fairbanks dance group Slay AK approached the burlesque crew in December about a joint venture, and Blackwell said she was excited to add them in the to performance as she’s seen their routines and knew what they could bring to the show.
“They’ve been very supportive and jumped in to help out along the way,” she said.
The show features more than 15 local performers helping bring the project to life. It features a little bit of everything that burlesque is known for.
“This show has been carefully thought out and has a little bit of everything,” Blackwell said. “There’s something for everyone. Dancing, singing, stripping, dirty jokes. It’s funny and sexy and clever all at once. It’s definitely one of a kind and you don’t want to miss it.”
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
If You Go
What: Netflix and Naughty Bits
When: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22
Where: 541 Third Ave.
Tickets: Available online at nakedstageproductions.com. VIP tickets are $25 each and include a reserved seat and a goody bag and T-shirt. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
FYI: Ages 21 and older, beverages available for purchase provided by the Boatel.
Cast and Crew
Delilah Danger
Gianna Le’Ganja
Lavinya Wilde
Melanin Mansonnn
Akasha
Bianca Fusion
Reva Monroe
Gidget LaRue
Marianna Jane
Leila Allure
Havanna Sparkle
Vivian Vixen
Ramona Flowers
Velvet Machete
Samurai Warrior
Special guests Slay AK
Choreography by Dime Piece Dash, Lavinya Wilde and Nick Hudson
Vocal Coaching by Frank Gamboa
Hosts: Dahlia Page and Kyle