Broadway tunes are abound as the Fairbanks Concert Association prepares for for An Evening of Broadway with Jenn Colella.
The musical night comes to the Salisbury Theater at the University of Alaska Fairbanks at 7 p.m. Monday and brings with it Colella, one of the stars of “Come from Away.”
“The opportunity to see a Tony-nominated Broadway actress is somewhat rare outside of Broadway, especially from a show that’s currently running,” said Caitlin Warbelow, a Fairbanks fiddler who performs in the show. “So this is a pretty unique opportunity to see people that are currently in the show.”
Warbelow said she’s been an FCA fan since she was growing up in Fairbanks and has known Executive Director Anne Biberman forever. The event is community oriented, the whole concert being a fundraiser for their education outreach program which Warbelow said she is “all about.”
“Come from Away” is based on the true story of what happened when 38 planes had to land in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The musical follows Gander residents as well as their new guests as they come to know each other and learn what happened in the United States.
Colella plays Beverly Bass, who is a real person, the first female commercial flight captain for American Airlines. Bass has notably come to see Colella perform the part dozens of times.
Biberman went to see “Come from Away” on Broadway a few years ago. Warbelow invited her backstage after the show, where she chatted with the cast, including actress Astrid Van Wieren.
The next summer, Biberman asked Warbelow if she and Van Wieren would be open to coming to Fairbanks for a behind the scenes style talk.
“And Caitlin being Caitlin took it to the next level, brought five members of the current Broadway show and did this amazing night,” Biberman said.
This year there are a few differences — notably, the location allows for more people to attend. The first year it was at the Palace Theatre.
“So, we’re moving it up town to Salisbury and that will allow for 450 people to see it instead of 100, but it’s still a very small theater. It still has a very intimate feel,” Biberman said.
They were also able to bring Colella up this year, who only recently stepped away from the role of Bass in November.
Accompanying Colella and Warbelow will be Chris Ranney, the musical’s associate music director and keyboardist, James Yoshizowa, percussionist, and Nate Lueck, guitarist and string player.
It won’t all be “Come from Away” either; there’s a variety of material being performed for Fairbanksans who elect to join the audience.
“There will be a few songs from ‘Come from Away’ but there will also be music from popular songs and music from a broad array of musicals,” Biberman said.
To attend, guests are asked to make a minimum $75 donation to FCA’s education partnership program. Readers can visit the website at fairbanksconcert.org to donate or learn more. The night will also include an auction which includes a package of Broadway tickets, gift certificates to restaurants, backstage tours and signed programs and cast albums.
When they held the first Evening of Broadway in 2018, Biberman said she wasn’t really thinking about whether it would happen again, she was just thrilled to do it at all.
“I mean I think we looked at it as a possibility, but none of this happens without Caitlin,” Biberman said.
Biberman said Warbelow being willing to work with FCA is an extraordinary act of generosity on her part because she has to work to get everybody on board, see if everybody can do it and figure out what their songs are going to be.
Warbelow expressed that she loves getting “top notch musicians” she has met in New York to come back to Fairbanks with her, just to give back to the community.
While Alaska does get Broadway performances, Warbelow said, they usually go to Anchorage. She and Biberman thought it would be good to do a smaller, stripped down show for Fairbanks so they can get that experience.
She noted that this show is kid friendly as well, so if people wanted to bring younger audience members they can.
As far as the possibility of holding An Evening of Broadway again, Warbelow said she would love to do it.
“I would leave that up to Anne and FCA to decide whether they want to do it, but we certainly love it and I know that all the New York musicians that I meet want to come up and see Alaska, so I’m sure that as long as FCA wants to have the partnership, we would be honored to do it,” she said.
While they are here, Colella and Ranney will provide a workshop for actor/singers for a fee of $40, but the workshop will be free for UAF theater and music department students. It’s being held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in Salisbury Theater. Performers will also be visiting some local high schools.
