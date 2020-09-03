The Boys and Girls Clubs of Alaska is heading online with its October fundraiser.
Using a circus theme of “Under The Big Top” to play off the old adage that the show must go on, the virtual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
A release from the organization states, “Guests ‘Under The Big Top’ will enjoy a fun filled virtual event complete with enticing silent auction items, exciting livestreamed entertainment, an engaging interactive magic show, fun filled ways to give, raffles, door prizes and much more.”
All proceeds directly benefit the organization’s programs.
The release ends with the quip, “As they say in the circus “The Show Must Go On” and in spite of COVID-19 we are doing just that.”
For more information including sponsorships, registration, donations and other opportunities, contact Doug John, the event chairman, at dougjohn@kw.com or 907-885-4650.