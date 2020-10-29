The next League of Women Voters Book Discussion group is meeting 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 14. via Zoom.
The book for discussion is “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright. Albright discusses fascism as a doctrine which promotes anger and fear. Adolf Hitler made the viewpoint important to German people as a way to protect their country and leaders in other European countries have done this fear and anger promotion also.
Albright, in her last chapter, expresses her concern about the current United States president and his behaviors.
Readers interested in joining the talk should email Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com for a Zoom link.