The League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley is examining Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility” during its next meeting, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 9. It will be hosted virtually via Zoom.
In “White Fragility and What Does It Mean to be White,” the author discusses what and how Caucasian individuals act and react to people of a different racial background. The author talks about past decades and some current happenings. Interested participants can contact Joan Soutar at akjbear@gmail.com to get a link to the Zoom group.
The next discussion is Feb. 13 about “North to the Night” by Alvah Simon.