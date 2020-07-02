The League of Women Voters Tanana Valley will host book discussion meetings from 10-11:30 a.m. July 11 and Aug. 8 outside at Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St.
Participants are asked to gather in the parking lot of the library and bring lawn chairs, if possible, so guests can practice proper social distancing.
July 11’s book is “Barracoon” by Nora Neale Hurston, telling the true story of a black man taken from his African village and brought across the Atlantic Ocean on the last slave ship, the Clotilda. Aug. 8’s book is “Salt” by Mark Kurlansky, which focuses on how salt shaped global economies.
For more information about the LWVTV book group, call 479-5265 or 479-6224.