The book discussion group hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley is moving to Zoom.
The group was going to meet outside at Noel Wien Library but has opted to go online. The book up for discussion is “Salt” by Mark Kurlansky. Sign in time for the meeting is 9:55-10 a.m. Aug. 8 and the talk is 10-11:30 a.m.
For more information about the LWVTV book group contact Donna at 479-5265 or Joan at 479-6224. Interested attendees should contact Joan by mid-afternoon Aug. 7 for login information.