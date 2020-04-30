Irrfan Khan, a Bollywood superstar who appeared in numerous high-profile Hollywood movies, died Wednesday at 53.
Khan had recently gone to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, India, with a colon infection.
“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” a rep for the actor said in a statement.
The actor was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare neuroendocrine tumor.
Born in Jaiper, India, in 1967, Khan made his movie debut in 1988 with a role in the acclaimed “Salaam Bombay!” which centered on children living in slums in Bombay. The drama was nominated for an Academy Award.
Khan achieved wider fame for his performance in 2003′s “Haasil.” He won an Indian National Film Award for “Paan Singh Tomar,” in which he portrayed the titular Indian athlete and warrior.
Other honors earned by Khan include a viewer’s choice award for “The Lunchbox” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, and an Independent Spirit Award for “The Namesake” in 2006.
“Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed,” actor Kal Penn, who also starred in “The Namesake,” tweeted Wednesday.
“Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family.”
Khan’s Hollywood film credits include roles in “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Jurassic World" and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”
In one of his most notable Hollywood performances, Khan portrayed the adult version of Pi Patel in 2012′s “Life of Pi.”
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted, “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”