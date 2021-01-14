An exhibit on display at Bear Gallery is celebrating the work of Alaskans — specifically, the Alaska artists who are members of the Fairbanks Arts Association.
The 90-artist show is called F.A.M. Invitational, and it features works by the artists who are members of the nonprofit arts association. Most of the members are from Fairbanks and Interior Alaska, however, some Anchorage artists are also on display this month.
“This show is a community-based show. We asked all members of the Fairbanks Arts Association to submit one piece to the show, and all the artworks submitted are included in the exhibition,” said Teal Francis, the art association’s programs and communications coordinator. “We had a lot of folks who have been members for a while submit pieces, and a lot of folks joined so they could submit a piece to the show.”
Shows like this one, which celebrate members, act as encouragement for Alaska artists to join arts organizations, particularly if the artist has not exhibited much, Francis said.
“It gets new people in and it’s a great opportunity for them so show artwork if they haven’t had a chance to do that before or be a visible part of the arts community here,” she said.
There is no theme for the show other than the artist was asked to submit a piece that best reflects them, their work and who they are. The mediums on display range from acrylic, oils and watercolors, to clay pieces, photography, mixed media, and glass, foam and wood pieces.
Bear Gallery is located in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. The show hangs until Jan. 29.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, no more than 10 visitors are allowed in the gallery at one time, and visitors are required to wear a face mask while in the gallery as well as practice social distancing.
For more information about the artists and their exhibitions, visit fairbanksarts.org.
