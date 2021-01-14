The Fairbanks Arts Association is accepting entries for the 26th annual Statewide Poetry Contest.
As a celebration of the literary word, the contest aims to encourage, publicize and reward the writing of high-quality poetry in Alaska. Fairbanks Arts will accept entries until 11:59 p.m. March 15. Winners of the contest will receive an invitation to share their poetry virtually in a reading in April, which is National Poetry Month.
This year’s poetry judge is Emily Wall.
Divisions in adult, high school, middle school and elementary school, and each division will be award a first, second and third place cash prize. The entry fee is $4 per poem for adults; $3 per poem for elementary, middle and high school students; and class entries are $1 per poem.
Submissions are limited to four poems per person. Submissions may be made through the Fairbanks Arts Association website, fairbanksarts.org.
For more information and to view eligibility requirements, please visit fairbanksarts.org. If you have any questions, please email literary@fairbanksarts.org.