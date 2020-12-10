The Fairbanks Arts Association is inviting current members to submit their artwork for the 2021 Member Invitational Exhibition on view in the Bear Gallery Jan. 8-29.
There is no jury process or fee associated with this exhibit; it is an open invitation to all artists with a current Fairbanks Arts membership. Members must register for the show online before bringing in their work. Registration ends at noon Jan. 2. Each artist is allowed one entry that has been completed in the last two years.
Artists wanting to join the association so they may do so online when you complete your exhibition registration form.
For more information, please visit https://fairbanksarts.org or call 907-251-8386, Ext. 3.