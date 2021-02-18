For decades, the Fairbanks Arts Association’s Bear Gallery has featured “Up With Art,” the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District student art show, The show is a partnership among Fairbanks Arts, the school district’s art center and district art teachers.
In light of the special circumstances of this academic year, the arts association is inviting affiliated district students in grades K–12 to submit to the “Up With Art (Reimagined)” student art exhibition. District students are invited to submit one piece of original art made at home or in school within the past year to be on display in the Bear Gallery.
Students’ guardians or teachers must register online before bringing the artwork to the Bear Gallery. Registration ends at noon Feb. 26. Complete entry guidelines and the online registration form can be found at bit.ly/3aqqCWl. Visit the Fairbanks Arts Association at fairbanksarts.org.