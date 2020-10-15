The Fairbanks Arts Association is accepting entries for an upcoming exhibit, “Limited Edition: An Open Exhibition of Small Works.”
The exhibit goes on display in November in Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. Works must be no larger than 12 inches in any direction, including the size of the frame. This is an open invitation for artists from Interior Alaska. There will be no jury process associated with the exhibit, but items must be available for purchase as the exhibition is based on a buy, take and replace model.
The cost to enter is $5 per piece, limited to five entries. Current FAA members receive a fee waiver on the third entry; for example, two or three pieces for $10, four pieces for $15, five pieces for $20. You must complete the online registration form for the exhibition by noon Oct. 31. For requirements and details, visit fairbanksarts.org.
For more information contact gallery@fairbanksarts.org.