Popular Ketchikan artist Ray Troll will be in Fairbanks Saturday at the Museum of the North on the University of Alaska campus, and he’ll be doing one of the things he loves the most. Using art and humor to share his love of fossils and dinosaurs with kids and adults alike.
The visit is a Family Day event at the museum, which is presently hosting the traveling exhibit drawn from “Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline,” written by paleobotanist Kirk Johnson, director of the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian. The book was lavishly illustrated with Troll’s iconic, richly detailed artwork, which combines close attention to scientifically accurate details with an endless stream of puns, visual pranks and inside jokes.
“Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” documents the duo’s travels from Southern California to Alaska, visiting fossil digs and meeting with fossil geeks. “The notion of the book was to look at all the fossils, meet people that collect fossils and house fossils, talk to researchers that work with fossils, all the way from San Diego to Prudhoe Bay,” Troll explained.
The exhibit that sprang from the book was developed and originally shown at the Anchorage Museum, according to Museum of the North director Patrick Druckenmiller. It includes original artwork for some of the paintings from the book, sculptures of dinosaurs and prehistoric animals by Missouri based sculptor Gary Staab, and fossils from the collection at UAF.
For the Family Day event, Druckenmiller said, “We’re going to have a lot of fossils out in the lobby area, and different activities for kids of all ages. Lots of fossils you can touch. And you can talk to various paleontologists here at the museum.”
Visitors will also be able to meet with Troll himself, who will be at the tables. He said he will be making “these dinosaur hats that I design for the traveling exhibit. And also drawing dinosaurs with the kids.”
“Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” is part of a decade-long project. It’s a followup to Troll and Johnson’s first book and exhibit, “Cruisin’ the Fossil Freeway,” which found the duo traveling the American West in search of fossils and the people obsessed with them. This time out, Troll said, the pair embarked on numerous journeys along the West Coast of America and British Columbia to discover what can be learned about the planet’s ancient history.
While the entire journey was rewarding, Troll said, “The epic trip was flying into Anchorage from Ketchikan, going down to Homer, then from Homer all the way up to Prudhoe Bay.”
Along the way they were joined by Druckenmiller, Museum of the North director of operations Kevin May, and Florida State University paleobiologist Gregory Erickson for a fossil dig along the Coleville River in Alaska’s Arctic. Druckenmiller said this helped Troll and Johnson enliven their account. “They were able to convey what it feels like to do work in the Arctic, having been on that trip.”
For Troll, the Arctic experience included one of the most memorable moments of his life.
“I was able to find a tyrannosaur tooth,” he said. “It was a lifelong dream for me to find a chunk of a tyrannosaur. I wept when I found the thing. I’ve been drawing dinosaurs my entire life, and to find something like that in my home state of Alaska was just truly moving and inspirational to me. I hope it inspires others to be turned on to our incredible historic past”
While the “Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline” exhibit will be at the museum through Sept. 13, Troll’s visit is limited to one day. He will be at the tables from noon until 3 p.m., and give a talk at 4 p.m.. Between 3:30 and 4 p.m., he will be signing books, T-shirts, maps, and any other Ray Troll products people wish to purchase or bring from home. “I’ll sign anything other than an I.O.U.,” he said.
Druckenmiller stressed that there will be many prehistoric items on display. “It’s not just a dinosaur thing, it’s all fossils from Alaska, which is pretty cool,” he said. Adding, “There are some strange unexpected critters that I think people will be surprised to learn were in Alaska.”
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.
If You Go
What: Family Day at the Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cost: Admission for anyone 14 or younger
FYI: Ray Troll’s schedule is noon to 3 p.m. artist meet and greet, 3:30 p.m. book signings, 4 p.m. artist talk. More information can be found at the museum’s website, www.uaf.edu/museum, or by calling 474-7505.