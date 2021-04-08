The Fairbanks Earth Committee is soliciting poetry and art work to be displayed at Creamer’s Field and in the downtown Fairbanks area for a walking tour, April 17-24. The work will be laminated on an 8 1/2-by-11 piece of paper.
There are two ways to submit your work: drop it off at Creamer’s Field Farm House or email PoetryArtWalk2021@gmail.com. Please submit works by April 14. Call 479-0780 for more information.
