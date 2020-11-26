The Anchorage Concert Association is seeking artists to explore new ways of safely bringing together art and audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, the organization has done different types of work in the community, often bringing artists and the public together to co-design artistic projects for impact close to home. Now with social distancing requirements, uncertain timelines for returning to the theater, and the proliferation of streaming and digital content, Anchorage Concerts is looking to local artists to help the organization serve the community in this new landscape.
Anchorage Concerts is seeking Alaska artists to develop short-term and immediate projects that, while following physical distancing guidelines, build community and provide opportunities for Anchorage residents to experience art. Selected artists will work with Anchorage Concerts’ Community Collaborator to develop an arts-based activity to connect with residents of a particular community or neighborhood. The goal of this program is to build relationships and encourage social and safe connections during the winter months.
Anchorage Concerts wants artists to consider what community or neighborhood they have an existing connection with that we can collaboratively strengthen through this project for the benefit of that community or neighborhood. The artist should work together with and in these communities to determine and address a need. The need should be addressed through the arts in a deep and meaningful way that follows social distancing guidelines. The artist should also consider the communities’ access (or lack of access) to technology in a way that encourages participation and builds community.
The application deadline is Dec. 16, and the project timeline is Jan. 1, 2021, to March 1, 2021. More project details, eligibility, and applications can be found at bit.ly/3fsuMxW.