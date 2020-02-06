On Friday, Fairbanks is expecting a visit from royalty — literal and literary — when Queen Elizabeth I and William Shakespeare drop in to launch the 21st annual Bard-a-thon. The opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. at Raven Landing and the celebration of all things Shakespeare continues for 10 days around the clock, during which all of the playwright’s plays and other works will be read. The sonnets are saved for the last day and will be read as part of a sonnet brunch on Feb. 16.
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s Tom Robenolt said they decided to change up the order of the plays this year.
“FSG has done about 20 some-odd of the shows on the outdoor stage,” said the longtime actor and director. Robenolt has been involved in Alaska theater since about 2000. “We’re going back in our production history, and we’re interspersing shows we haven’t done in with those.”
“Timon of Athens,” one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known plays, will kick off the Bard-a-thon after Friday’s opening ceremonies. “After that will be ‘Macbeth’ and then ‘Henry IV’ part 1,” Robenolt said. Fittingly, the final play on the schedule is “All’s Well that Ends Well,” which will start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 16.
The first Bard-a-thon was held in the former Fairbanks Masonic Temple in 1999. It moved to other venues over the years before finding its current home at Raven Landing Community Center, 1222 Cowles St.
The event is free and open to the public. FST provides the scripts (The Riverside Shakespeare) and participants can read a part or just listen to the performances. The readings will be livestreamed from fairbanksshakespeare.org, and people are encouraged to call in and participate. And they do, from all over the world.
“Someone has already inquired from England,” he said. “This year we’ve had people from Scotland; we’ve had people from New York City; we’ve had people from Korea, we’ve had people from all over the place call in. It gets pretty crazy, but it builds every year. And then people who’ve come through the company, they’ll call in with a troupe of actors from like, Utah, or someplace.”
Robenolt has been involved with Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre for years, but mostly with its outdoors summer productions. Despite his years of involvement with the genre, he said he doesn’t have a favorite Shakespeare play.
“Shakespeare is so layered,” he said. “It’s got so many things that when once you get into the text and you start learning the play, all these lightbulbs go off and all these discoveries come about, and then all of a sudden you’re kind of enthralled in the play itself that you’re working on.
“And I think that’s probably true for a lot of actors, although maybe not,” he adds. “But I think that when you’re working on a play, that’s the excitement it kind of generates, that it becomes your favorite one at the time.”
Robenolt did say that one of his favorite plays to read, although he’s never acted in it, is “The Two Noble Kinsmen.” That one is scheduled to be read Monday at noon.
Robenolt said Friday’s opening ceremony also will include food and short performances by The Groundlings, a group made up of 13- to 18-year-olds. The big announcement will be the title of the summer show FST does each year at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.
IF YOU GO
What: 21st annual Bard-a-thon
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, to midnight Sunday, Feb. 16, around the clock
Where: Raven Landing, 1222 Cowles St.; Building 4 conference room
Cost: Free and open to the public; livestream available
Info: fairbanksshakespeare.org/bardathon.aspx